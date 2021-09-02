It’s official. Midfielder Pablo Galdames is a new Genoa player. This morning his arrival at Ballardini’s court was made official, after the social clue that the griffins had given. In fact, the rossoblù club had published a Chilean flag on its profile, which had heralded the arrival of the former Velez.

The player was chosen by the griffins to be able to give that extra touch of quality and dynamism in midfield, further strengthening the squad available to Ballardini. Genoa has strengthened a lot this summer, the goal is to reach a peaceful salvation as soon as possible and not find themselves entangled in the fight to not retreat.

Pablo Ignacio Galdames Millian, midfielder born in 1996, arrives after being released from Velez. He is a central midfielder, who makes running his best weapon. He participated with the Chilean national team in the last Copa America, totaling two appearances in the competition even if as a substitute.

He grew up as a football player in his country, in Union Espanola, where he took his first steps in professional football. He played with the Chilean team for 5 years, from 2013 to 2018, showing himself as one of the most promising young people in South American football. Enough to deserve the attention of the Argentines from Velez.

In fact, they are the first to arrive at the door of Union Espanola, closing the negotiations for his purchase.With Velez he remains until 2021, totaling 45 appearances with the Argentines. This year he has decided to make the big leap, from South America to Europe, and arrives in Genoa on a free transfer. Here he looks for a new opportunity and a showcase to show off, proving that he can also have his say in European football.

He signed a 4-year contract with Genoa. Ballardini is waiting for him, he is sure that the player will be able to give that necessary contribution to his team, and the player hopes so too.

After him, Genoa hopes to be able to close also for Nkoulou, so as to close the transfer market with a flourish.

