Genoa – Spence's braids replace Dragusin's chignon. The Englishman enters, the Romanian exits: relay between Genoa and London, different roles and perspectives. For Spence, Genoa represents an opportunity for relaunch, after two less than exciting loans between Ligue 1 and the Championship. For Dragusin, Tottenham represents the opportunity to establish himself in the Premier League too, after having demonstrated that he is among the best defenders in Serie A. The deal is worth around thirty million, even if less will come into Grifone's coffers because around 4 they will go to Juve as a percentage foreseen by the agreements of a year and a half ago. Now the rossoblù club can move a little more freely, the idea of ​​making an investment with a future perspective is there but for the moment we are working above all on the present. And the objective is to shore up the squad, filling the gaps that have emerged in recent months: Spence will strengthen the right wing, with the imminent departures of Kutlu, Jagiello and Galdames, a player is needed in the middle of the pitch. And the candidate now outlined is that of Emil Bohinen, 24 years old, Norwegian, who has been at Salernitana for a couple of years now (which is about to take over Zanoli). He arrived in the last stages of the 2022 transfer market, that of Walter Sabatini's Instant Team. He became one of the points of reference for Nicola's team and at the end of the season he was bought out for around 3.5 million. Afterwards he went a bit on the alternating current, ending up a bit on the margins of the technical plans first of Paulo Sousa and then of Filippo Inzaghi.

Genoa had been following him for some time, the agreement set up with Salernitana provides for a loan with obligation to buy in the event of salvation of 2 million: for the Norwegian, contract until 2027. The operation is set up, to formalize it it is necessary to wait for the start release from the 777 Group board, expected in the next few hours. The next move will be to go and get an attacker. Gilardino really likes Djuric, who would guarantee physicality and experience up front. However, he is 33 years old and Verona won't loan him out, the idea of ​​the rossoblù club remains to invest in a young striker, like Pellegri so to speak. But it is not excluded that Djuric could eventually arrive, the alternative could be Henry but first of all it is necessary to sell Puscas, who has offers in Serie B (Spezia, Pisa, Bari).

Le Noif foresee two transfer sessions for Genoa with the obligation of a positive balance, the amount collected by Dragusin effectively goes to zero in the summer given that the summer session belongs to a new sporting season, the 2024/2025 one, compared to the current one, 2023/2024. It is therefore very likely that at least another new transfer will arrive in the summer but in the meantime the club is moving in line for an investment to be made in the future.

Budgetary needs, with the desire to quickly secure the club also thanks to debt restructuring, weigh heavily at the moment. It should not be forgotten that the possible redemption of Spence would cost at least 8 million, for the rest Castro, Velez's striker, remains monitored, for whom however there is strong competition from Bologna. And even the Swede Erabi, despite his renewal with Hammarby, remains a player of interest. Even if without the effects of the Growth Decree, buying players abroad has become much less convenient than before, especially in fiscal terms. But a Spors-style blitz can come suddenly. To find the new Gud and Frendrup. —