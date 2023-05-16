Genoa – Training with open doors at Signorini, with about 200 fans in the stands. Applause for everyone, waiting for Friday night’s match against Bari, the last of the season. These are hours of feverish contacts between the representatives of the organized fan groups to prepare the post-match party on the streets of the city: there is also the possibility that it will be postponed to Saturday, therefore unrelated to the match.

Genoa, training at Signorini



In the field Criscito saw himself againwho will play a part of the match on Friday, the last of his playing career.