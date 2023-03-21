Genoa – After three days of vacation, tomorrow for the Genoa training resumes. The appointment is at Signorini, the only certain absentees will be the internationals Dragusin, Lipani and Fini. To monitor the conditions of Puscas, Coda e Aramuall struggling with the aftermath of the injuries that knocked them out in recent weeks.

Gilardino he plans to recover them all in view of the match against Reggina on Friday 31 March. The presale for the match has already started. Tickets can be purchased, in the usual manner, in the club’s distribution channels. Presale is in fact active on the reference website www.genoacfc/ticketone.it, in authorized points of sale and also at the Ticket Office in via al Porto Antico 4 (all day 10am-7pm).