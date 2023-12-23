Genoa – Smiling and relaxed faces this morning in Pegli where the team met after last night's victory against Sassuolo. A 2-1 away win which gives a quiet Christmas to Alberto Gilardino's team who, after four consecutive disappointments away from home, find an important success which gives the rossoblù an important leap forward in the standings.

The team returned to Genoa during the night and, as usual, in the morning the rossoblù coach had those who played yesterday carry out unloading work while the rest of the troops carried out more intense work. Great attention will be paid to Retegui and Messias who, after the two days of break that Gilardino will give the team for Christmas, are expected as a group and then be ready next Friday when league leaders Inter arrive at Ferraris.

After today's training, Gilardino granted two days of celebration. The team will meet in Pegli on the afternoon of the 26th to begin preparing for the match against the Nerazzurri.