Genoa – Today, Sunday 28 July, shortly after 1 pm, a train suddenly stopped in a tunnel between the Brignole and Principe stations. And for this reason it was necessary to evacuate all passengers on board, 48 people.

Passengers escorted by firefighters

To do this safely, the firefighters intervened, coordinating the operations together with RFI technicians and Trenitalia staff. They escorted the passengers out of the tunnelreaching platform 11 of Principe station on foot.

Traffic was temporarily diverted and slowed to allow for safe evacuation.