Genoa – The citizens of Lagaccio, Oregina and San Teodoro I’m on a war footing. And they accuse both the Central East Municipality and the Municipality of avoiding confrontation and of fearing criticism. What unleashed the anger of the inhabitants was the decision of the administrations to convene the public assembly on the cable car project for Fort Begato in a room in the city center, in the Berio library, which can hold a maximum of 90 people when the request of the inhabitants had been instead that of organizing the meeting in an open space in the neighborhood and easily accessible by everyone, such as for example the Gavoglio urban park al Lagaccio which can accommodate hundreds of citizens without space problems.

«After the promises of dialogue and involvement of the inhabitants of the neighborhoods, already extremely late, the long-awaited public assembly to talk about the cable car project will take place in the center and in a room with only 90 seats», report the committee “With your feet on the ground” who fights against the construction of the cable car, a work that will be built entirely with public money and will have a considerable impact in a densely populated area of ​​the city, with pylons over 60 meters high that will be positioned a few meters from the houses.

«Besides the delay in the involvement, the lack of transparency in the approval process, the lack of insights and the lack of the necessary studies, another slap to the citizens arrives – reads a note from the committee -. This is yet another mockery and further demonstration that this administration runs away from any democratic confrontation when the economic interests of a few are at stake, even to the detriment of tens of thousands of people. For this reason we have decided not to participate in what is clearly a facade maneuver. To express our dissent we are organizing a garrison ». It was set for 18 September at 3.30 pm in via del Seminario, in front of the Berio library, right during the convocation of the public meeting.

Andrea Carratu, centre-right president of the Centro Ovest municipality, sends citizens’ accusations back to the sender. «There were no other places to organize the public assembly, I really don’t understand these protests. What were we supposed to do? Perhaps someone expected us to rent i Cotton warehouses, but it is not possible since they cost and the goal was to find a solution without spending a euro. We need a place equipped with audio and video equipment, a suitable place and the room we have chosen is also suitable because, I repeat, there are better locations in the territory of our municipality. And if someone has intelligent proposals, make them and they will be evaluated».

the work, financed with funds from the Pnrr, it includes a 2.2-kilometre route divided into two more or less similar sections and three stations: the one downstream at Principe, the intermediate one at Lagaccio and the one upstream near Forte Begato. The company that won the 35 million contract is Doppelmayr Italia and the works could start in the autumn. The new infrastructure will have to keep in mind all the binding environmental prescriptions arrived from Arpal and the Region “in order to avoid or prevent any significant and negative environmental impacts”. Among these, “the environmental characterization of the excavation areas is required, on the basis of the results of which it will be possible to materialize the various management hypotheses of the excavated earth and rocks produced by the work”. In the construction phase, moreover, all the measures for the reduction of air pollution foreseen by the regional legislation must be respected. Finally, once the cable car has been built (which will be able to carry up to 800 people an hour), a survey of the noise produced by the system will have to be carried out.