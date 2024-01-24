Genoa – “Today we are in Genoa, they told us it is one of the most dangerous cities, particularly in the alleys”. Thus begins the video shot in the historic center by Simone Cicalone, former Roman manager and boxer, YouTuber known for his channel “School of beatings”. In which he publishes his wanderings in the degraded areas, as he explains, of some cities. His adventure companions are men from Colosseum Luxury Service, a security company, whose website, however, is only a page through which to send unidentified reports.

Now, the Prosecutor's Office also wants to see clearly about the Genoese video. And Digos experts are trying to identify the Genoese who took part in the shooting. A group, including Romans and natives, of almost thirty people. And some associations that have been active in the alleys for years have harshly attacked the initiative, accusing the YouTuber of wanting to ruin their daily work, effectively trivializing the topic.

Below, from YouTube, the video created by “Scuola di botte” in Genoa

The video of the tour in the historic centre, published yesterday evening, Tuesday 23 January, has already exceeded one hundred and two thousand views. Twenty-seven minutes in which Cicalone, also accompanied by Mattia Faraoni, the Capitoline boxing champion, preaches the dialogue. But whoever is with him often surrounds the people he meets, not exactly optimal mode to start a chat. Another, among the most active of the group, does not hide the fact that he carries a mouthguard, the kind used by boxers. All this generates tension on the part of some foreign boys, who ask why they are being filmed. There are those who shout and those who eventually even make some threats.

Some of the participants in the Cicalone tour in the alleys

For Cicalone, it is a direct take on reality. One that is certainly also complex, tiring, known to the many who live and animate the historic center, where you have to deal with drug dealing or noise in the middle of the night. But it is difficult not to think of the Roman team's way of approaching others as a potentially provocative technique, capable of winning the fight. And that reveals little of the complexity of the historic center.

Also for this reason the video aroused the indignant reaction of Christian Spadarotto, representative of theVia del Campo and Caruggi Association of the historic center of Genoa. Groups of citizens who for years have been committed to a profound change in what is wrong.

And for the valorisation of the potential of the alleys. “Shame on you – he wrote on the “Scuola di botte” profile – Are you surprised by the fact that two pushers started shouting because you were filming them: is there a place in Italy where drug dealers offer you coffee to thank you for filming? You have interviewed a homeless lady with obvious problems also linked to alcohol addiction. People following you made a show of two screams, demonstrating that they were even afraid of their own shadow. We strive to solve important problems and documents like this erase in a few minutes the commitment of many people who address the issues in a constructive way. Genoa is not a “dark city” (as one of the protagonists says towards the end of the film, ed.). The only image you give back to the public who believes this falsehood is dark.”