The Toti-Salvini meeting could happen, all that’s missing is the OK from the investigating judge of Genoa. Salvini wants to talk to the president of the Region about the “future”, but also about the port of Genoa

The Genoa prosecutor’s office has given positive opinion on the request with which the defense of John Totithe Ligurian governor to the House arrest since last May 7th with thecorruption chargesasked for meet Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini and the two regional councilors Giacomo Giampedrone and Marco Scajola. On the request of the defense, the lawyer Stefano Savi, must now decide the preliminary investigations judge of Genoa. The political comparisons will also help Toti to decide on how to continue the work in the Region after the Review Court’s decision to leave him under house arrest.

As reported by the press agency Handlethe Vice President of the Council and Minister of Infrastructure Matthew Salvini he seemed happy with the meeting: “I expect to meet Toti as soon as possible”, and “we will talk about the future. It is strange to keep under arrest for months a governor elected and esteemed by the citizens, who has done so much for his land. Usually, in prison, you go there after a conviction And after a trialnot before”. And he added: “I plan to go and talk to Toti about work. Expanding the port of Genoa means creating more jobs, the port of Genoa is an asset for all of Italy, it can become one of the first European ports, I hope that no one wants to block the development of the Port of Genoaso I will meet Toti as soon as possible, I hope. We are not talking about elections in Liguria, we are working to administer the Region”.

