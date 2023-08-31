Genoa – A grave was desecrated last night in cemetery, abandoned to the public, in Cremeno in the Bolzaneto district. It was the cemetery services of the Municipality of Genoa who made the discovery and warned the local police. It is awaited on site now the scientific police for the reliefs.

According to what has been learned, the coffin was dragged out of the niche and opened. And human remains were left on the ground.

According to rumors, it would be a person who died in 1925, almost a century ago. Investigations in progress.