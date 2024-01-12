Genoa – First training session under Gilardino for Djed Spence. And first contact with his new team, a few hours before the match against Torino. Dragusin is no longer there and so the coach rearranges the defense with De Winter, Bani and Vasquez, while Vogliacco at least for the moment starts from the bench together with Matturro. As mentioned, Spence has arrived on the right but Sabelli has earned the starting shirt in recent months and starts in front.

Today's training could be decisive in understanding whether Ekuban and Malinovskyi will be able to recover in time. Both are struggling with some physical problems, we will know more today in view of the last training session.

We return to Ferraris, where Grifone hasn't won since last November 10th, now more than two months ago, but it stopped Inter and Juventus at a draw. Around 32 spectators are expected, Nord has announced a choreography for the occasion and Gila is preparing the relaunch of Retegui. The Italian-Argentine hasn't scored in the league since 28 September, is looking for the best condition after a couple of games played not by Retegui. Gila lashed out at him after Bologna: «Much more is expected from him. Everyone's desire is to see the player from the first part of the championship again. There must be will and sacrifice on his part to obtain the type of situations that can turn into positive signals. I think it's just a moment.”

He will join Gudmundsson up front, with Messias once again confirming himself as the team's wildcard.

On the left, the prices of are rising Martin, so the Brazilian could start as a midfielder. While waiting for the new arrivals from the transfer market, the blanket is a little short especially in the middle of the pitch, given that Thorsby is out due to injury. Among those called up there should be both Jagiello and Galdames, Kutlu has already said goodbye.