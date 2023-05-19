Genoa – It’s party time. Tonight at Ferraris the Genoa, after just one year, he will say goodbye to Serie B against Bari, a team that, due to a strange twist of fate, marked part of the rossoblù journey in this championship. First with the victory of the Grifone at San Nicola on 26 December, three fundamental points that directed the path of Alberto Gilardino. And then, in recent weeks, with an attempt at a run-up by the Apulians who tried up until a few days ago to undermine Genoa’s second place which will also be officially celebrated tonight with the award ceremony and delivery of the Nexus cup by the president of the Lega di B Mauro Balata.

The Ferraris for the occasion will dress up: not only for the more than thirty thousand fans present in the stands but also for the maxi choreography before the match. “Our people have always had these things inside – says Gilardino – we have been good at touching their strings with the right attitudes on the pitch and with the results: we are happy and excited to return to Ferraris”. There is a lot of anticipation for next season but the rossoblù coach’s face also reveals a little melancholy for the season that is drawing to a close. «I’m a bit sorry that the championship ends because as a coach I experienced incredible emotions that I think I’ve never experienced – explains the Grifone coach again – in the individual relationship with the boys, with the staff but also with all the people who are here every day and who had a single thought and goal: to return to Serie A».

The fans will start celebrating already many hours before the kick-off: the appointment is for 4 pm. Then there will be the ceremony to rebury Giovanni De Prà’s medal under the North, the choreography in the stands, other celebrations between the first and second half, the team awards at the triple whistle and then the procession will leave in the direction of Piazza De Ferrari with the fans who will celebrate the “funeral” for Sampdoria’s relegation to B as in the traditional derby of teasing. Celebrations, therefore, which will give the team one more reason to end the season with three points. «Motivations must always be found in life and above all in our work – says Gila – we will have to have many also with Bari in front of another show that our fans and our people will show us. We want to close in the best possible way, with the right intensity and with the right sacrifice».

Usually the end of the season is expected for the balance sheets but the rossoblù coach tries to draw one on the eve of the last seasonal commitment before breaking ranks. “There are moments where you don’t really realize what you’ve done – he says again – but we know we’ve done something incredible: this is history and will remain over the years”.

As happened in Frosinone, Gilardino will once again give space to those who have seen little of the pitch in the last few weeks. Furthermore, Bani’s disqualification forced the coach to change his score and give up the three-man defence. In fact, Genoa should take the field with a 4-3-1-2 formation, with Vogliacco and Dragusin in the middle and Hefti and Sabelli on the side lanes. In the middle of the field, Jagiello could be seen again from the first minute together with Badelj and Strootman while forward, behind Coda and Salcedo, Gudmundsson is ready to return from the first minute. Bari will do a lot of turnover, with the distrusted Mazzotta and Bellomo who could be spared. Folorunsho hasn’t really been called up while Cheddira seems destined for the bench. The Apulians want to avoid risks given that, in order to continue chasing the promotion dream, they will soon have to dive into the playoffs. Genoa, on the other hand, does not have these problems because the Serie A dream managed to crown it with two games to spare. Now, there is only to celebrate. —