Genoa – Sports center at Erzelli, there is the decisive acceleration. The project involving the construction of the new rossoblù citadel on the hill between Cornigliano and Sestri Ponente is taking shape and further steps should be taken towards the completion of the work in the coming days. According to rumors, in fact, the agreement for the purchase of the land, owned by the company Ght, is now in the pipeline: the idea of ​​777 Partners is to build at least 5 or 6 fieldswith an estimated timescale of about 3 years to arrive at the inauguration.

The fields would thus border on the Abbey of Sant’Andreapurchased at auction with an offer of around 2 million euros, the deal was finalized today: it will become the guesthouse and the reference point in particular for the youth sector, which has been suffering for some time due to the lack of space for training. The investment for a new sports centrein which to concentrate all the teams for sessions at the same time that allow the boys to also move to other fields to make themselves available to the coaches of the upper levels, was immediately a priority for 777 Partnerswhich is now close to defining the first step, namely the purchase of land.