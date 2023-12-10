Historic center of Genoa, the new studio of Tiler, the artist with the monkey mask, opens



Genoa – It was only a first opening, this morning (Sunday 10 December) of the new Tiler art studio in the historic centre, in via degli Orefici 4/1. “We expect new openings to the public in the future, while the studio can be visited upon reservation from our website – explains Federico, representative of Tiler, whose identity remains a mystery – We had been looking for a space to redevelop in the center for some time.”

The artist, whose face no one knows, but well known to the Genoese, recently achieved great success at Palazzo Ducale on 14 September with an exhibition event entitled “The Gathering of the Monkeys”, which was attended by 1000 people. Also this year, in February, you paid homage to Gianluca Vialli with a mosaic exhibited at Marassi. The latest and somewhat unexpected, this October 31st, the collaboration promoted with the Genoese funeral home. The message spread by the campaign “The art of being there. Always” inevitably links Asef’s activity and the artist’s commitment to issues such as peace, the environment and all rights in a more general sense”.

Very connected to the public, his figure arouses curiosity and at the same time conveys humility, creating a relationship with the interlocutor that becomes almost equal. Tiler himself, who has always expressed his cry of protest through art, explained the reason for this choice – “I am Tiler but it is not singular, Tiler is every person who in some way participates in my world”.