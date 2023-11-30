Genoa – Alberto Gilardino’s tests continue in view of Saturday’s match against Empoli. Retegui should be considered fully recovered so the rossoblù coach is seriously considering whether to start him from the first minute or not. The Italian-Argentine striker, however, is certainly destined to be one of the protagonists of the match.

At his side there could be Messias who, after the part of the match against Frosinone, is a candidate starting from the first minute. As for the form, Gilardino is oriented towards moving forward with the 3-5-2. Without Bani, in defense there are 4 for three places, with De Winter and Dragusin who seem certain to start from the first minute. Ballot between Vogliacco and Vasquez, with the Mexican however who could also be diverted to the left wing in midfield. finishing tomorrow afternoon.