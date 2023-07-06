Genoa – It’s very close now: at 6 pm today, July 6, Genoa will officially launch the season ticket campaign for the 2023/2024 season. For the Grifone’s return to Serie A, the club raises the bar a little more to go beyond the 20,239 cards detached last year in Serie B. “Last year we had a great response from our fans – he said Andres Blazquez – for this reason, for Serie A we set ourselves the goal of exceeding 25,000 season tickets”. For Genoa it would be a record given that the maximum number of cards sold was reached in the 2009/2010 season, reaching 24,289.

Among the novelties of the next campaign that will be presented at Villa Rostan, also the change of ticketing provider with the transition to Vivaticket. The agreement ensures complete coverage of ticket and season ticket distribution online at Vivaticket.com, at club outlets and in over 2,100 Vivaticket outlets. The agreement also provides for the distribution of the Genoa DNA card.

“It is another step forward in the renovation plans and we are happy to start the partnership with an international level player like Vivaticket – explains Blazquez – the goal is to implement the quality of services aimed at our supporters”.