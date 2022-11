Genoa – Next weekend Serie B will observe a rest shift but in order not to lose the pace of the game in view of the second half, scheduled for the rossoblù on the 27th in Perugia, the team coached by Alexander Blessin will a test on Thursday 17 November against Sanremeseteam that plays in Serie D.

Initially, Genoa was supposed to play against Monza on Friday, but then the Lombard team gave up.