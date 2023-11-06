Genoa – Christmas is approaching and Genoa is ready to open three new temporary stores to reach their fans even outside Genoa. In the club’s plans there are new points of sale for the Christmas period in Savona (inside the Il Gabbiano shopping centre), a Sestri Ponente it’s at Chiavari.

Not only that: the store already present in the Porto Antico, in the Museum building, will be expanded with the reopening of a room dedicated to sweaters and clothing. Then, in the future, contacts will continue for the landing in the via XX Settembre area.

The t-shirts to celebrate the will also be on sale shortly 130 years of the club. In the meantime, filming has been completed on the docu-film “Genoa, however and everywhere”, which will be in cinemas and then on TV on Prime Video between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024: it will tell the story of the passion for the Griffin, with interviews to the fans, managers, players and old glories.