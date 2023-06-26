Genoa – On the one hand the confirmation of staples such as Strootman and Badelj. On the other hand, the need to insert fresh forces to face Serie A: in the notebook of the Grifone managers there are names such as those of Adrien Tameze, Soualiho Meite and Idrissa Touré. To which we must naturally also add the Juventus player Miretti. Profiles with different characteristics, the first three have in common the great physicality.

Tameze is about to leave Verona, Hellas’s request is 3.5 million and the auction is officially open: Monza seems to have slipped away, Genoa remain in the running but must beware of the inclusion of Cagliari which has jumped in the last few hours in pole position.

«The players who want to stay remain in Verona, keeping those who want to leave would be a mistake. Whoever stays has to fight with a knife between their teeth», said sports director Sean Sogliano, effectively opening the midfielder’s departure, with the other valuable piece, the defender Hien, heading instead towards Bergamo.

Tameze has been coming for three seasons good level in Verona, even if the last one was less satisfactory than the others, with the team only grabbing salvation in the play-off. His role is predominantly that of central defender. The same occupied by Meitè in Cremona, with Ballardini who often placed him in the center of his 5-3-2, in the midfield.

Meitè, 29 years old on 17 March, has great experience in Serie A, he played there for three seasons with Turin, then 6 months like this at Milan. His card belongs to Benfica, who bought him in 2021, with a five-year contract and therefore expiring in 2026. Before wearing the granata shirt, he had played for both Bordeaux and Monaco. And Genoa had followed him for a long time, also trying to include him in the negotiation that had brought Lerager to Genoa. In the end, however, Turin had won, who had exchanged him with Barreca, who was heading to the Principality.

The third name is that of the German Touré, 25 years old, spent a couple of seasons at Pisa after growing up in the youth academy of Red Bull Leipzig first and Werder Bremen then, with a couple of seasons in Juventus Under 23, now Juve NextGen, in Serie C. He is was one of the protagonists of Pisa’s ride that came within a whisker of promotion to Serie A with D’Angelo, then dropped a bit with the advent of the Maran management and finally re-emerged with the return to the bench of D’Angelo himself . He has a German passport and a certain facility in the goal area, he scored 3 goals each season in Tuscany. Rossoblù sporting director Ottolini knows him well, he also followed him during his loan experience at Vitesse. He still has two years of contract with Pisa but his experience in Tuscany now seems to be coming to an end. And Genoa is thinking about it, for a midfield that needs to be “refreshed” a bit.

We will then have to see what the future of Stefano Sturaro will be, for which new contacts are expected after the last meeting a few days ago. There is a willingness on both sides to reach an agreement and therefore the captain’s permanence in the rossoblù shirt. An agreement must be found regarding the engagement.

During the week there are news on the subject of purchases and sales, with Crystal Palace who would like to sell Mateta and value him at 15 million pounds. For Piatek we are working on reducing his salary.