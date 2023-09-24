Genoa – An operation conducted by the Historic Center unit of the local police, yesterday evening in Piazza San Luca, in Genoa, led to thearrest of three men for the crime of drug dealing.

The patrol noticed a suspicious person who, approached by two buyers, turned out to be working with a second person dedicated to the sale and negotiation, as well as a third involved in hiding the drugs.

The men, subjected to searches, were found in possession of money and drugs. They were arrested, one of them also for resisting a public official. They will be tried tomorrow directly.