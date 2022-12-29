Genoa – The New Year’s Eve starts off on the right foot: thousands are at the Porto Antico this evening, Thursday 29 December, for the concert of Cristina D’Avena with the Gem Boy. «Genoa is a magical city, here every fairy tale can come true» says the queen of cartoons. It’s the first act: the highlight will be the Mediaset New Year’s Eve in Piazza De Ferrari to end 2022 and welcome the new year.

From the mayor Marco Bucci and the president of the Region Giovanni Toti the emphasis: «After the difficult period of the pandemic these evenings are a moment of union and an important showcase for the city». Friday evening, from 20.30, again at the Porto Antico, in Calata Falcone Borsellino, we repeat with a night in the name of rap with the young Nayt and Shiva, as well as one of the pillars of Italian hip hop: Emis Killa. Rhymes and arms raised for an appointment designed for young people and hip hop lovers. Then on Saturday on the mega stage of De Ferrari, from 8.45 pm, Anna Tatangelo, Annalisa, Baby K, Blind, Erwin, Fausto Leali, Gemelli DiVersi, Ivana Spagna, Luigi Strangis, Mamacita, Patty Pravo, Riki and many others will perform.