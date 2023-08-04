Genoa – A week after his return to Genoa, this time on the Genoa bank, Morten Thorsby breaks the silence and dedicates a video entitled “My love letter to Genoa” to the city, divided between the rossoblù and blucerchiati.

A video in which the most beautiful images of the city accompany the message of the Norwegian footballer: “In Genoa I feel at home, with my family and many friends, both from Genoa and from San Lorenzo. Some will be disappointed, others happy. I sweated the Samp shirt, emotions and memories will remain indelible. Genoa is history, sea, mountains and two football teams. I totally love her, from now on I will fight with the Genoa shirt ”, explains Thorsby, who does not deny his past in the Sampdoria, three seasons in which he proved to be an invaluable joker. After a season at Union Berlin, here is the new adventure, this time at Genoa. Many Sampdoria fans didn’t take it well, they felt betrayed. And Thorsby wanted to explain his decision with a tribute to Genoa and Liguria