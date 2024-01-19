Genoa – After Ekuban it's Thorsby's turn. The Norwegian trained with the group this morning and he too, like the attacker, will try to get a call-up for Sunday's tricky away match against Salernitana. Alberto Gilardino will also have Spence at his disposal. The Englishman has resolved the bureaucratic problems relating to the residence permit, this morning he worked with his companions and tomorrow he will get on the plane to Salerno. The team will have the finishing touches tomorrow in the early afternoon: it will be the opportunity for the rossoblù coach to resolve the last doubts about the team. Among the fixed points, however, there will certainly be Gudmundsson and Retegui, with the Folletto increasingly decisive and the Italian-Argentine striker looking for the goal that has been missing since the end of September.

She left today, meanwhile, the presale of tickets to watch the Genoa-Lecce match on Sunday 28 January at 12.30. Tickets can be purchased through the usual channels: Ticket Office of the Porto Antico, on the website www.genoacfc.it and at Vivaticket ticket offices. Sales online and at authorized retailers can also take place without the Genoa DNA card.