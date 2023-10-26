Genoa – It is precisely the year of the Dragu, that of the definitive consecration of one of the most talented central defenders in Serie A. Radu Dragusin is one of the cornerstones of Alberto Gilardino’s Genoa team. Having arrived in the rossoblù in the summer of 2022 directly from Juventus – a club that scouted him at the age of sixteen from Regal Bucuresti – the Romanian has always been a starter, both under Blessin’s management and after the arrival of the current Grifone coach. Three or four defense for the Romanian, now a regular starter for the senior national team, makes no difference. Dragu, as they call him in the group, plays both on the right and left and what has been surprising the most since he arrived at Genoa is his continuous growth. And it is certainly no coincidence that he, together with Gudmundsson and Frendrup, is one of the players most followed by scouts, especially the English ones. His agent, Florin Manea, recalled yesterday that Genoa “won’t let him leave for a sum lower than 30 million euros”. There is talk of an interest from Newcastle but for the moment Dragusin only has Genoa and Serie A in mind. To be preserved.

Category in which he had already played some matches. In addition to his debut with Juventus in December 2020, a team with which he also boasts a presence in the Champions League, Dragusin played 13 matches with Sampdoria in the 2021/22 season and, from January onwards, 7 with Salernitana for a total of 1,098 minutes. Furthermore, with the Granata he also took the field in a Genoa-Salernitana match in February 2022 when he was the protagonist of a highly contested episode in which he pulled Destro’s shirt in the penalty area.

Physically strong but also quite fast for a 191 centimeter player, in the intervention with which last Sunday in Atalanta-Genoa he stopped Lookman, now launched alone towards the goal, all the qualities of Dragusin are contained who, when necessary, does not give up on interventions a little ‘ “old style”. Slipped tackle, acrobatic closures and impossible recoveries are the house specialities. A very aggressive defender who makes physical strength one of his best weapons but who, at the same time, also manages to be very clean: in 50 games with Genoa he was only booked three times. And never this year. An important quality if you then discover that, at 52 in 9 league games, he is the defender in Serie A to have made the most defensive clearances. Behind him, among other things, is his teammate Mattia Bani (42), further data which certifies how Gilardino was able to preserve the defensive solidity of the team in the difficult transition from Serie B to Serie A. Radu also record holder in saves, always 52.

Dragusin – who in Romania consider predestined, a sort of new Chivu despite the latter having different characteristics – he has already had the opportunity to compete with some of the strongest attackers in the championship without ever being defeated. It happened with Immobile in Lazio-Genoa, with Zapata in the match against Toro and with Osimhen and Lukaku in the two matches at the Ferraris against Napoli and Roma. Now it’s Dia’s turn who, after a complicated start to the season between injury and misunderstandings with the club, seems to be one of the few certainties of Salernitana who will take the field at Ferraris. The Senegalese striker has just scored a brace and will certainly be one of Dragu’s special observers who, as a former player, has every intention of leaving his mark – perhaps even returning to hitting from set pieces as he did in Serie B – in a Ferraris who will once again show off in the evening to push the Grifone to success.