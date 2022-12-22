Genoa – Despite the controversy of recent days, also fueled by the virologist Matteo Bassetti who had asked for the appointment to be suspended, this afternoon in the Representative Hall of Palazzo Tursi, the seat of the Municipality of Genoa, the conference during which the documentary “Invisibili” will be broadcast. The film is based on the testimonies of those who say they have had adverse reactions to the vaccine and has been censored by Youtube because it contains alleged fake news.



the controversy Genoa, Thursday at Palazzo Tursi a documentary on adverse reactions to the Covid vaccine. Bassetti: “Bucci stops the projection”. The Municipality: “You can’t” December 16, 2022

“I have to say that despite the pressure the mayor has kept his word and should also send the municipality’s health city manager, Luciano Grasso, to represent the administration“, explains Mattia Crucioli, city councilor in Genoa for United for the Constitution, former senator of L’Alternativa, who today took stock of the conference together with some of the associations that wanted to organize it.

“This is not a no-vax event – says Stefano Contin of Cln Liguria – but an event for those who have found themselves faced with closed doors, deaf people and doctors with difficulty giving answers”. Roberta Trucco, of Libere Feministe Genova, emphasizes “the need for a medicine that returns to being humanistic, on the importance of the concept of care”.

From the associations the story of people who have turned to emergency rooms thinking they have had reactions to vaccines and have been “ignored or downgraded to white codes, discriminated against”. At the screening of the film there will also be the director Paolo Cassina as well as experts in the medical and legal fields.

Crucioli adds: “We give a voice to many people who have suffered adverse reactions to the anti-covid vaccination or who believe that their disease is related to the vaccine. We want to avoid these situations being underestimated and attempts not to give a voice to these potentially uncomfortable people for the system: ISS and Istat have all the statistics that would be needed, but in Italy there is no transparencyfor example why in 2022 there were 50,000 more deaths than the average for the pre-pandemic period”.

In addition to the screening of the documentary, a debate with the director Paolo Cassina and various members of the medical-scientific and legal-legal community, including professors Marco Cosentino and Paolo Becchi. The former senator says he is sorry that “there has been this controversy triggered by Professor Bassetti because debate is the heart of the scientific method. The guests are all civilized people who speak with knowledge of the facts and we have also offered the opportunity to participate in the Bassetti has not responded to our invitation, the mayor Marco Bucci has informed us that the Health city manager will participate, a good sign of democracy from the mayor of our city, while the governor Giovanni Toti has declined the invitation due to institutional commitments “.

This afternoon’s initiative won’t be Crucioli’s only initiative destined to spark controversy: “We would like to inaugurate the possibility of debating uncomfortable topics, but useful to citizens in a civilized way, without stadium confrontations. The next theme could be war and sanctions on Russia. Using the Municipality’s structures to do this is a specific task of us municipal councilors”, concludes Crucioli.