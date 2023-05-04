Genoa – Theft in the Anpi headquarters, the national partisan association, in via Digione, in San Teodoro. In the night between May 1st and 2nd, the thieves entered the door of the bar of the nearby Arci club and opened the office of the Anpi presidency. “They stole three beers, chips and some change, but also the commemorative medals from the partisans Buranello and Gastaldi – says Massimo Bisca, president of Anpi Genoa – The boxes were closed, in my opinion they took them without even knowing what they were. I think they were fools, I don’t see a political nature. Otherwise they would have written to claim such an action and done more damage. Digos also reassured us in this regard”.

Police investigators have An inspection has been carried out and investigations are underway. “On the evening of May 1st there was a small party – Bisca continues – I think the thieves thought they were finding some particular income. And when they saw the writing “presidency” on the door of my office they believed it was that of the club “.