Genoa – Genoa away to Bologna, played on Friday evening against the revelation team of the championship, coached by Thiago Motta, who was first a player and then coach for the Grifone. “I had fantastic moments at Genoa, both as a player and as a coach, even if the results were different. They are experiences that I have had that are fantastic: internally, externally, in the city, always. I always felt good, from the moment I arrived to the last I stayed. It's one of the teams and fans that I always have to thank because they gave me everything, just as I gave everything I had at that moment to be able to help”, said the Emilian coach, who then added regarding Gilardino's team : “It's a team capable of transforming itself, which plays with five at the back but which also finished with four at the back in Sassuolo. They give few points of reference, especially in midfield and with Gudmundsson, who is the player with so much freedom to move and find space between the lines to look for the ball. It's a team that defends a lot when it needs to, with just one striker up front and the rest working very well near the penalty area, with certain teams even inside. We must continue to play our game, there will be moments in which we dominate the match and others in which we will have to adapt to the situation. We will have to face this match with great enthusiasm and determination, focused on what we have to do. That's what matters and we will go to the maximum.”