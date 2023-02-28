Genoa – The “launch” beyond the walls of the Marassi prison by a packet containing a few grams of hashish allowed the Prison Police to discover another 50 hidden under the floor of the gymnasium reserved for prisoners.

“We need to improve the video surveillance system and install higher nets – underlines Fabio Pagani, regional secretary of Uil Pa – In an overcrowded condition like that of Marassi, where there are 690 inmates against an expected regulatory capacity of 500, if there are none adequate security systems high-risk situations could arise, we ask the Undersecretary Andrea Delmastro delle Vedove and the Meloni government for substantial and real extraordinary hires immediately “.