Genoa – Off-duty policewoman gets arrested two boys aged 23 and 24 who had stolen her backpack while she was on the Pegli seafront.

The officer had noticed them wandering suspiciously among the bathers. At that point she approached the shoreline, spread the towel and then walked away, intentionally leaving her backpack on the shoreline, as she went out.

Shortly after, the two approached: while one was looking around, the other grabbed the bag. The two then quickly headed for the road.

When the agent has joined them and qualified, she was pushed. The couple attempted to flee but she managed to catch up with them again and with the help of a passing local police patrol blocked them. The steering wheel of the Cornigliano police station, which intervened immediately afterwards, then took the two young men to the police station.