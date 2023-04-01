Genoa – Clothes, accessories and even a gold necklace for a total cost of 1,500 EUR. All purchased with a credit card stolen from the owner of the bar in the Principe station area. The railway police officers, to whom the victim turned, managed to identify and report the alleged perpetrators of the theft: they are two Italiansresiding in Genoa, of 56 and 54 years.

According to what was reconstructed by the investigators, the two took advantage of a moment of distraction of the owner from the bar and they took her wallet inside the purse placed near the counter. So two “unfaithful” patrons left and went downtown where they started shopping. A few days ago the agents have them identified and in his house they found all the things they had bought. It was the ones who framed them cameras of surveillance of the Municipality and of the various shops visited.