Genoa – Night Spirit by age he appears elderly, but, at first glance, he presents himself as a lively and extremely intelligent dog. Gaetano, a stray cat, once abandoned and sick, after finding help and a home, has given a new meaning to the famous adage about the many lives of felines: shiny brindle coat, attentive gaze, great phlegm. Night Spirit, a recently retired twelve-year-old purebred Australian shepherd police dog, and Gaetano, a typically Italian harlequin foundling, are the protagonists of the annual San Francesco awardpromoted by the Genoa section of the National League for the Defense of Dogs: the theater of the event was the San Cipriano castle, in Serra Riccò.

The appointment is for Sunday 8 October, at 3pm. On stage there will be alternating people who, in their different fields, have proven themselves worthy for their commitment towards the animal world: among them State Police Inspector Laura Bisio, host of Night Spirit and now its owner for the years he will live as a pensioner, and the couple consists of Laura Guerello and Roberto De Luca, who adopted and cared for the stray Gaetano.

A mention then goes to A.Se.F., the funeral home company of the Municipality of Genoa, which, also dealing with ethical and personalized cremations of pets, has entered into an agreement with the Genoese Dog Section of the State Police for the free funerals of all police dogs reached the end of their life. «Night Spirit is a search dog and, with his handler, he served on the ruins of the Morandi Bridge, earning him the title of hero – says PS inspector Alessandro Pilotto, commander of the Dog Section – With A.Se.F. I found an agreement and I am grateful for the commitment made by the managers of the Genoese public-owned company: I would like to underline that no similar initiative exists in Italy today”. The leaders of A.Se.F., the sole director Maurizio Barabino and the administrative and management director Franco Rossetti, agree in saying that «The commitment of the handlers and their police dogs must be rewarded. They are an example of how the interaction and bond between man and animal can bear fruit that is useful to the whole of society. The ethical approach to the animal world is at the center of our company policies. So we will be happy to be able to lend our work to celebrate the lives of these animals who have done so much throughout their lives to make ours better.”

The awards ceremony will be hosted by Pier Luigi Castelli, veterinarian and zoopsychiatrist, and by Graziana Moretti, psychologist and zoopsychologist, respectively president and vice president of the Genoa section of the National League for the Defense of Dogs. «The theme of this year’s award – explain Castelli and Moretti – is “ethological mistreatment”. We believe that greater awareness is needed on the topic: those who mistreat animals should be prosecuted by law. We believe that the judiciary can become an important ally in identifying and sanctioning, even at a criminal level, those who subject animals to mistreatment and torture.”

The “Alla memoria” prize will be awarded to Dr. Roberto Buglione; the “Literary” prize to the lawyer and mayor of Santa Margherita Ligure Paolo Donadoni; the special “Volunteer of the Year” award to Gino Reali; the “San Francesco” prizes will be awarded, among others, to Inspector Bisio and to Laura Guerello and Roberto De Luca for their commitment to Night Spirit and Gaetano respectively.