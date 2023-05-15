Genoa – Attempted robbery this morning in via Heir in Sestri Ponente. The employee of a supermarket was approached by two men on a scooter who pointed a gun at him to have the proceeds delivered, about two thousand euros, which the man was going to deposit at the bank.

The man but he didn’t get scared and he reacted pushing the two to make them fall to the ground. The two robbers tried to react but seeing the resistance of the clerk they got back on the motorbike and escaped. The carabinieri of the mobile radio unit intervened on the spot and started the investigation.

The military is acquiring the recordings of the cameras video surveillance to reconstruct the movements of the two.