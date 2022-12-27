Genoa – After the first training sessions and the signing of the contract, it’s time for the official announcement. Mimmo Criscito returns to wear the Genoa shirt, six months after the farewell to go and play in the Mls with the Toronto. Contract until June, he will be available starting next January 2nd.

Find the Griffin and also find the B series: The last time was in 2007, when he was part of the team promoted to Serie A together with Juventus and Naples.