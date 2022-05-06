The rossoblù club is in the list of 17 Serie A clubs that have had the green light: it hasn’t happened since 2019. It has been excluded from the regional contribution but in the meantime it has regularized its position

Genoa has obtained the 2022 Uefa License together with 16 other Serie A clubs and Parma, currently in B. A first step towards improving the club’s accounts, had not happened since 2019. The Uefa License certifies being in good standing in a series of tax obligations and more.

In 2015, the failure to grant the License for irregular payments with foreign countries determined the exclusion of Genoa from the Europa League.

The rossoblù club has been excluded from the disbursement of funds from the Region for the promotion of the Liguria brand, for the moment destined only to Samp and Spezia. The exclusion was caused by bureaucratic problems with the INPS and in the application of the legislation on the work of the disabled. “We solved everything yesterday, we are in order and therefore in the next few days we expect Genoa’s position to be regularized with the disbursement of regional funds”.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS