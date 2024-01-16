Genoa – Five points clear of the relegation zone. Ten on Salernitana bringing up the rear. The Griffin sails following the route that leads to peaceful salvation and the direction is the right one, but on Sunday the obstacle to overcome arrives. In fact, better to dodge. Because the Salerno trip has a lot to risk becoming a trap for the Grifone. Fiery environment, fierce refereeing controversies, recovery entrusted like two years ago to the genius of a manager like Walter Sabatini. For Salernitana, the match against Genoa is the opportunity to get back into the game, failing which would mean losing contact with the other competitors and thus complicating the chase for another difficult salvation.

Gilardino's team, on the contrary, has the advantage of having two satisfactory results available out of three. And he comes from a period of good form: after the defeat in Monza he drew with Juve, Inter, Bologna and Turin, all teams with a better ranking than the rossoblù. He then beat Sassuolo, who in this period are among those fighting for salvation. Good results and a ranking that does not fully reflect the value of the team but is excellent if you consider the difficulties that the coach has had to face in recent months: the strongest players, namely Retegui, Gudmundsson and Messias, were forced to stay stopped for weeks due to injuries of various kinds, Gila is only now managing to deploy all the team's potential on the field, waiting for everyone to find their best condition.

Dragusin's departure was absorbed but certainly deprived the team of a point of reference, then in Salerno De Winter will also be missing by disqualification: it will be up to I wish complete the back section, in view of a race that promises to be high tension. Inzaghi will follow the match from the stands, due to disqualification: he is working to relaunch Salernitana, the rest of the work concerns Sabatini, who has just returned to attempt another miraculous salvation.

There are many operations being finalized on the market, starting with the arrival of Zanoli, who Genoa had been chasing for almost a year. The attack failed in the summer, when his agent Alessandro Moggi ended up arguing with De Laurentiis over the failed deal. Then second attempt at the end of December, with the inclusion in the negotiation for Dragusin. In the end nothing was done, the loan agreement fell through when the two clubs couldn't agree on the Romanian defender's move to Napoli. So Zanoli, closed since the arrival of Mazzocchi, was diverted to Salerniatana. And on Sunday Genoa could immediately find him as an opponent. Inzaghi has not yet managed to resolve the Salernitana crisis but he has certainly managed to give new strength to Candreva, which ended up on the sidelines during Paulo Sousa's management.

Salernitana is in deep water and can no longer make any mistakes, neither on the pitch nor on the transfer market. However, Gilardino knows well that Genoa cannot afford stumbles either, especially at this stage of the season, with the transfer market raging and the other teams growing. «We are on the right path but we must not give up an inch», warns the rossoblù coach, who is trying to get Malinovskyi, Gudmundsson, Retegui and Messias to all coexist together. A solution that he paid for with Torino, even if the goal didn't arrive.

«My idea is to bring Messias closer to the opponent's penalty area. Malinovskyi played an amazing game: when he has the right leg he is an important player. He goes to the duel, wins it, has oriented control and a strong ball on his feet. When these types of players get almost to the top, it then becomes difficult for me to make choices. It will be beautiful and inspiring.

And then there is Badelj who, given his age, experience and technical skills, surprises match after match. When he takes the team by the hand he shows that he can play football for another ten years because he has such intelligence that he is truly superior.” The Grifone sails towards safety, the Salernitana obstacle looms on the horizon. To be overcome and left behind without damage