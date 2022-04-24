Criscito back after the attack, out of the squad like the Serbian: discontent

Green light for Sturarored light for Little ones, Criscito And Maksimovic. The pre-Cagliari finish brings one positive and three negative news to the Rossoblu home. Blessin finds the midfielder after two games in the pits, but loses the former Atalanta center-forward due to a muscle problem that will have to be evaluated in the next few days.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS