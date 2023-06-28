Genoa – Modena increases the pressure for Coda and the future of the center forward is increasingly distant from the rossoblù shirt. The club is aiming for promotion to Serie A and has decided to entrust its attack to Coda, as Genoa did a year ago. The centre-forward has a contract with the Grifone for another two years for around 800,000 euros. its sale would represent a considerable saving and would unlock the incoming negotiations regarding the attack. Also in the running for Coda were Palermo and Cremonese but in the last few mistakes the pressure from Modena became insistent.

The start of the new season is fast approaching, the meeting of the players at the Signorini for visits and tests is scheduled for July 4th: Aaron Martin’s medical visits are scheduled for July 3rd, at the moment the only new face of the rossoblù team. In the direction of Moena, 27 will leave, it is probable that some new purchases will join the group before the departure by 10 July. Rumors spread across Germany yesterday of Martin at Werder Bremen’s stadium for medical. Rumors that are unconfirmed and in all likelihood groundless, also because Martin has already signed the new contract with Genoa which will be deposited starting from July 1st: in recent days he spoke at length with coach Gilardino to get a complete picture of what which will be his space in Genoa in Serie A.

Contacts with Piatek continue but the biggest obstacle is represented by the engagement, the Pole still has one year of his contract with Hertha Berlin for 2.6 million net. And for the moment he doesn’t want to give up the agreed amount, on the other hand the rossoblù club has no intention of blowing up the accounts by entering out-of-budget salaries. At the same time, the communication channel with the Crystal Palace is kept open for Mateta. In defense the rumors about Alderete leaving Getafe are back.

Second goalkeeper chapter: Semper will be sold, Como has officially requested it. Running to replace him are Perilli and Leali. Vodisek cancels, Buksa goes on loan to Wattens Tirol.