Genoa – The complaint against the Genoa flag hoisted on a rock in the historic village of Boccadasse in Genoa continues to be discussed. THEthe banner, which for the first time was placed in the sea at the entrance to the small bay of the fishing village also made famous by TV dramas, by Genoa fans, it was removed after some “Vecchi Ultras” sampdoriani presented a complaint to the prosecutor, the state property and the Port Authority with the accusation of arbitrary occupation of public land and of disfiguring the rock for the cement of the base on which the flag pole is fixed.

The exhibit comes after almost 50 years of life of that flag with the red and blue colors fixed on the rock and bears the signature of Claudio Bosotin and Fulvio Comini, historic Sampdoria fans, who revealed that they were the authors of the initiative with a telephone intervention on a sports program on Telenord TV. Bosotin and Comini were assisted by some lawyers from the «Sampdoria club Toghe Blucerchiate» . «It was us – Bosotin declared – When I go to get an ice cream in Boccadasse I get annoyed to see the Genoa flag. I’ll never wear mine, Sampdoria’s.”

The flag had been repositioned last summer – after the previous one had been worn out by the wind and the salty sea – by the former coach Blessin who had arrived at the rock on a goiter accompanied by the fishermen of the village.

The news of the exhibit immediately went viral on various social networks The rossoblù forum and the fans have already organized an expedition over the next few days to put the banner back in its place.