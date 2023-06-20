Genoa – There is also Modena on Massimo Coda. On the rossoblù number 9 – which also this year went into double figures and won the second consecutive promotion to Serie A after the one with Lecce – after the interest of Cremonese and Palermo, Modena took the leap and, already last year , had tried to burn the competition from Genoa.

In Serie B, Coda is synonymous with promotion so there are different companies involved. Before letting the attacker go, however, the rossoblùs will try to secure the centre-forward who will have the task of dragging the team towards a peaceful salvation with his goals.

In addition to working on signings, Genoa must also defend themselves against attacks of other clubs that have their eyes on some rossoblù talents. One above all: Albert Gudmundsson. Bologna, Fiorentina and Sassuolo asked for information on the Icelandic elf.

The player’s rating is 10/12 million but the club has no intention of depriving itself of one of the protagonists of the promotion in Serie A.