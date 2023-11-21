Genoa – It is presale has started to attend Genoa’s next home match scheduled for Saturday 2 December at 3pm against Empoli. Tickets can be purchased on the official Genoa website, in Vivaticket-enabled sales points and at the Porto Antico Ticket Office.

Before the match against Empoli, however, the rossoblù will be on stage in Frosinone next Sunday (kick-off at 3pm). At the moment, 560 Genoa supporters have purchased the ticket to watch the Stirpe match.