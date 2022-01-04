Genoa. Pharmacies, clothing stores, home goods superstores, fast-food restaurants and even a church. In recent days, thieves have tried to steal everywhere, breaking into doors and blowing up shop windows. The coup almost always brought in a few tens of euros, or led to the arrest of those responsible. But the episodes that occurred in rapid succession from New Year’s Eve to yesterday morning they make an impression, even if the police and carabinieri have solved most of the cases in a few hours.

Basilica