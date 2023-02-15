Genoa – The official presentation of the Genoa Club “Zeneixi de Roma – Francesco Bruzzone” will be held on Wednesday 22 February at 12 in the press room of the Chamber of Deputies. The press conference was organized by the Ligurian deputy, Luca Shepherd boyand will see the presence of the Minister of Public Administration, Paul Zangrillobrother of the current president of Genoa, Alberto Zangrillo. The deputies will also participate Ilaria Cable, Matthew Red, Francesco Bruzzone and Senator Giovanni Berrino.

In conjunction with the 130th anniversary of Genoathe oldest team in Italy, and 125 years after winning the first Italian championship, won by Genoa in 1898the editor and writer Fabrizio Calzia he will illustrate the anastatic reprint of the “first” history of Genoa, published in 1947 by Aldo Merlo and Renato Tosatti, and his book “The first scudetto”, dedicated to the birth of football in Italy. The event will also be attended, among others, by former footballers Sebastiano Nela and Claudio Onofri.