Genoa, the beheaded young man had denounced the employers. Hence the decision to kill him

The 19-year-old Mahmoud Abdalla had reported his employer to the Guardia di Finanza. For that it was killed And thrown to pieces in Santa Margherita Ligure. AND an interception frames the two killer. The brother of “Bob” (one of the two arrested) from Egypt, where he is, would have called Abdelwahab Ahmed Gamal Kamel 26 years old, known as Tito, his partner in the barbershops “Aly Barbe Shop” in Sestri Ponente and in Chiavari, accusing him of being the perpetrator of the crime.

“It was you who killed him and tore him apart…”, she told him. And the other: “I didn’t want to. The knife wasn’t mine… it was during a fight”. Then the two suspects carried the body inside a suitcase using a taxi, amputated their hands and heads to make it unrecognizable. And they threw it into the sea.

It all begins, according to the reconstruction of the Genoese edition of Republicon June 19th. The Guardia di Finanza arrives at the Barber Shop in via Merano in Sestri Ponente. Abdalla declares to the military that he is working there but without being in order. In the phone call recorded by Ali Abdelghani, brother of “Bob”, the two speak on the same day in which the prosecutor is asking for prison for the two. The two have been in jail since Sunday. “Tito” admitted to the murder for work reasons.

