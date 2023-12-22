Genoa, the Yellow Cross takes care of homeless people's dogs



(in the video above, the pitbull King is visited by the veterinarian Milena Nicosia and by Luigi Sganga of the Yellow Cross)

Genoa – More than just a friend. For many homeless people, their dog is the only company left, the only emotional bond they have. A deep and symbiotic relationship that gives them the strength to move forward in a complicated existence, lived on the margins of society. A priority that leads them to choose to live on the streets even when they would have the possibility of spending the night in a closed, warm place, given the lack of structures capable of welcoming their four-legged friends. Thus was born in Genoa “4-legged Solidarity”, a project that led the volunteers of the Yellow Cross animal services of Genoa to take to the streets to offer free veterinary care to the dogs of homeless people, with the first outing taking place on the evening of Thursday 21 December.

Among the first to be visited is Lady, a 3 and a half year old mixed breed who lives under the arcades of Piazza della Vittoria with her owner Ion, of Romanian nationality: having boarded the mobile unit they are welcomed by the volunteer veterinarian Milena Nicosia and by Luigi Sganga, dog educator and coordinator of the Croce Gialla, for compiling the animal's personal data and a first visit. The outcome is positive: Lady is in good health. Ion's gaze lights up, and smiling he shakes hands with the Yellow Cross volunteers, including Stefano Menti, thanking them. Eric was also approached: he is sitting on the pavement in via XX Settembre with Rexa, a beautiful 4-year-old German shepherd: he doesn't need help, but with his eyes he thanks the volunteers of the Yellow Cross who say they are available in case he needs need. The one who is worried, however, is Maurizio, who was approached in the Piazza Piccapietra area: for some time he has noticed that his 4 and a half year old pit bull, King, is constantly licking his paws. The medical examination he undergoes reveals probable thyroid dysfunction and some food intolerance problems. The Yellow Cross volunteers reassure him, providing him with the most suitable food and useful medicines, and for Maurizio the evening ends with a few less worries, knowing that he is not alone in caring for his dog.

An initiative that, combining humanity and professional competence, offers important help to those who, for the most varied reasons (the loss of a job, a divorce that ended badly or even a period of extreme fragility, have found themselves living on the streets; and who hopefully one day will have further developments: “The The project starts now and will continue indefinitely. One day we would like to create dormitories for people who have animals with them, unfortunately today they are not welcomed in facilities for homeless people”, continues Sganga. “We make ourselves available, there is no judgment in our intervention but only the desire to help, evaluate the conditions of the animals and proceed with treatment if necessary, providing them with advice and suggestions”, adds Dr. Nicosia. Also present at the first outing was Massimo Agostini, operational director of the Yellow Cross: “The project is It was thought up about a year and a half ago by our animal rescue manager Stefano who proposed that we carry out a census of homeless people and microchip the animals so as to help them in times of need. Since the Yellow Cross, which already provides animal rescue services, has a lot of work, we delegated the development of the project to our collaborator Luigi”.

“4-legged solidarity”, which will take place with outings initially on a monthly basis, makes use of the fundamental collaboration of Balzoo (Banco Italiano Zoologico), an animal rights association present throughout the national territory with hundreds of volunteers who every day save and care for animals in difficulty, Anas (National Association of Social) to which the Yellow Cross is associated and in the future of some volunteers from the Green Cross of Busalla. An ambitious project that requires a great deployment of forces: “We will also ask for the intervention of the Municipality and the Region to have their patronage”, concludes Sganga.