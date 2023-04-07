Genoa – “We thank the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci for the invitation extended to us for a meeting at the Town Hall on 13 April, but we decline it because we believe that the commitments made on the occasion of the great demonstration on 25 March must be respected when the Deputy Mayor Piciocchi and the President of the Municipality Barbazza, they promised us the convening of a public assembly in a tight circle”. So in an official note the Committees of the United Ponente announce that they have declined the invitation of the mayor Bucci and relaunch by inviting the mayor himself to a public meeting.

“In a closed-door meeting we could only bring the requests of the committees we represent, while as many as 5,000 citizens of the Ponente took part in the demonstration and in their name it is appropriate that the aforementioned assembly be convened – they write -. Mayor Bucciwho would have declared his non-participation as he would have “nothing to say” is warmly invited to participate”.

“Mayor – concludes the note from the Committees – come and represent the Municipality in front of so many citizens and voters: if you have nothing to say, listen their concerns and be their defender and protector like a good father because the citizens are symbolically all his children”.