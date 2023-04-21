Genoa – Thursday evening, April 20, in the Town Hall in Prà all the committees represented by the Coordination of

Committees of the Ponente Uniti were received by the municipal council to establish the modalities and topics to be discussed with the citizens who had been asking for almost a month to be able to express themselves with the institutions on the subjects of the construction of caissons for the breakwater of the port and port expansion.

It has been established that the president and the municipal council will meet the citizens in public assembly Thursday 27 April between 18 and 20 at the Palamare di Pra’.

The meeting will be open to all citizenswhich the Committees invite to participate in large numbers to continue, explains a note, the “path of awareness and struggle undertaken with the great demonstration of 25 March: let’s go ahead with our requests”.

“As Coordination, we hope – continues the note – that this meeting mark the beginning of a dialogue profitable that it provides, starting today and for every future choice that concerns the Ponente and the Porto, all the answers that the institutions owe to the citizens of the territory”.