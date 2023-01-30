Genoa – “We don’t have I never said I was against expropriationbut to the project of demolition and reconstruction of remittance away Bobbio with a park and ride on the roof”. He points it out there president of the committee of committee of via Vecchia and neighboring streets, Raffaella Capponiin reference to some statements by the mayor Marco Bucci who, in the interview published in Secolo XIX on 29 January – after the protest sit-ins by the committees – said, among other things, that “at the time of via Vecchia the committee said it didn’t want expropriations, then we went by the citizens and we discovered that it was not so…”.

“Probably the mayorwhich is not never come to the neighborhood to meet the citizens – he writes Capons in a Note – did not correctly interpret the requests of the committee, which never said that it did not want expropriations, but that it was against the demolition of the historic Staglieno garage and the consequent reconstruction of the same with the adjoining parking lot

interchange. The committee – points out the chairman – has always maintained that, if the project had been approved, the expropriations would have been absolutely necessary, as the homes in question are too much nearby at the construction site and there could be a danger of collapse”. “Considering that – concludes Capponi – despite the presentation by the committee of an alternative project prepared by the architect Giovanni Spalla, the administration has deemed it appropriate to proceed with its own project, the committee can do nothing but consider the solution of the expropriations that more suitablein full identity of views with the citizens it represents”.