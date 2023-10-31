Genoa – Two weeks later, audio arrives between the referee and the VAR room on some of the refereeing episodes that characterized the penultimate day of the championship. There are, obviously, also the dialogues of Atalanta-Genoa between the referee Livio Marinelli, who on the field had initially annulled the decisive goal of the Bergamo team due to an alleged handball by Lookman, and Var Abbatista.

After the referee’s whistle cancels the goal, Abbatista asks the director to review: “I have to look at the frame when he gets up. He doesn’t touch it with his hand. I have to show him the image: I have to show him objectively that there is no touch of the hand. We have to understand when he gets up, but in my opinion he doesn’t touch.” Immediately afterwards, the dialogue begins with the referee on the pitch: “Livio, I suggest a field review: he doesn’t touch it, come and look at it”.

The referee responds like this: “I disallowed it not for intentional handball, but for the touch itself: if you tell me he doesn’t touch it, that’s fine with me”. But Abbatista insists and asks to go to the screen: “Come and look at it, calm and calm”.

At this point Marinelli continues the dialogue by running towards the screen: “I’ll take it off immediately, I’m calm”. Then he quickly looks at only the first of the two selected images: “If you checked that he doesn’t take it, it’s ok for me.”

Abbatista tries to show him all the images: “Livio, Livio look at this other image. Finish seeing it” but Marinelli has in fact already decided: “I’m returning, the net is fine”.