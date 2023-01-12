Genoa – The UDC renounces the appeal to the Tar against the attribution of a seat to Forza Italia to the last municipal ones of Genoa. The announcement in a joint note by the two parties who support the mayor Marco Bucci, on the eve of the hearing that should have been held in the administrative court.

“The political affiliation of UDC and Forza Italia to the same political alignment, both at national and local level, which has led to the support of the candidacy of Mayor Marco Bucci – reads the press release – has opened up the need for Daniele Pin, in agreement with the leadership of the UDC Liguria, also showing great political responsibility respecting the values ​​shared by the two partiesdecides to give up this legal battle”.

Pin had initially obtained the seat, then, following a recount, the same had passed to the blue Mario Mascia and, shortly thereafter, handed over to his party companion, Stefano Costa, due to the entry of Mascia himself into the junta. The waiver of the appeal, reads the note signed by the UDC regional commissioner, Umberto Calcagno, and the Forza Italia regional secretary, Carlo Bagnasco, “shows how the UDC Liguria cares about the political continuity of our city and how strong your support is for the Bucci administration and other political allies. Forza Italia, as per the will expressed by the parent company Costa, with the same spirit of intent, undertakes to represent and support the requests presented by the UDC in the municipal council. We are certain that this agreement will be of great benefit to Genoese politics and that it can further cement the excellent relations between the UDC and Forza Italia”.