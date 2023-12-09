Genoa – More concreteness in the last 25 meters, greater clarity when in possession of the ball and the ability to make an impact during the match thanks to the substitutions. These are some of the aspects on which Alberto Gilardino is convinced he can ask more from the team starting from tomorrow afternoon’s match in Monza. Genoa’s progress in this championship is in line with their summer objectives although objectively, in light of the performances seen on the pitch, apart from the debut against Fiorentina the rossoblù have never disfigured so there could have been a few more points in the standings . There is work to be done, and the coach is aware of this, but with the imminent return of Gudmundsson and the now definitive recovery of Retegui and Messias, the team can have the ambition to take a further step of growth, change face and take that shot that can allow him to remain at a safe distance from the hottest area of ​​the rankings.

The numbers of these first 14 days are also certifying that Genoa has solid foundations but must deal with a two-faced trend. The approach to the race, for example, is always positive. If the results were analyzed at the end of the first half, Genoa would actually be third in the standings with 27 points. Only Inter and Milan managed to do better than the rossoblù. Overall, if the first 45 minutes are taken into consideration, Genoa would have lost one match (the debut against the Viola), won 7 matches and drawn the remaining six. At Ferraris there would be five victories and 11 points would come from the away games, currently the Achilles’ heel of Gilardino’s team in terms of spoils (2 wins and 5 draws) compared to the current 4 out of 15 overall.

Obviously the matches last 90 minutes and in the seconds so far the rossoblù have highlighted some difficulties. Of the 19 goals conceded in this first part of the season, 8, almost half, came in the last 15 minutes. The performance was analyzed by the staff and often the cause of the goals conceded is also linked to imperfections committed by those who replaced them. The drop in shooting, therefore, can also be explained by the problems that the rossoblù had with those who came on during the match. In addition to staff shortages that the summer transfer market was unable to completely fill – there is no assistant Retegui and a right winger in midfield who can alternate with Sabelli – there have been injuries that have not always allowed Gilardino to have adequate solutions on the bench of the situation. «In today’s football, matches are won with five substitutions», the coach explained in recent days, convinced, however, that now the tune has changed because with almost the entire squad available he will have more solutions to use.

And who knows if the return of the Icelandic Kobold and growth of Retegui and Messias can also help the rossoblù to be “more precise” in front of goal. Genoa, in fact, also gets on the podium in the special ranking of the Serie A teams that have hit the woodwork the most. There are 9 of them, a number that is worth third place shared with Lazio. In the lead is Frosinone with 12 followed by Napoli with 10. So far Genoa are not a team which, due to their characteristics, create many scoring opportunities per game but this data, in addition to highlighting a pinch of bad luck, underlines however, some shots towards the opponent’s goal are made.

«This is a team that can play, this is our will and there are players with the characteristics to do it” explained Gilardino. His project so far has been partially held back by injuries but now the infirmary is gradually emptying. The last five matches of the first round are not very simple but so far Genoa have played many of their best matches against clubs that on paper had something more. Monza is an equipped team, has a good squad and is coached by one of the emerging coaches (Palladino) of this Serie A. The Brianza players always try to compete and this, paradoxically, can be a positive aspect for Genoa who he showed better things with the less closed teams. And then with the Retegui-Gudmundsson-Messias trio, Gilardino wants to show the Grifone’s best face even away from home.